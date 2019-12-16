Ready to become KPCC President: Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa (File Photo: PTI)

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa on Monday threw his hat into the ring to fill the post of Karnataka Congress President, highlighting seniority and loyalty. He however said, he would abide by the party high command’s decision, being a “disciplined soldier” of the Congress. “I’m among the seniors in the Congress party; a few seniors and parliament members have suggested my name. Sonia Gandhi (AICC President)and Rahul Gandhi (senior party leader) will decide,” the senior party leader said.

Speaking to Reporters in Delhi, he said if the high command gives him an opportunity, he was ready to take up the responsibility and work for the party. “High command will take necessary decision, whether I’m given the responsibility or not, being the disciplined soldier of the party I will work for the party to bring it back to power,” he said.

The party leadership was yet to decide on Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah’s (CLP leader) resignation and he will abide by their decision, he added. State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had last week quit as KPCC President soon after the party posted a poor show, winning only two seats, as against the 12 it had held of the 15 which went to the bypolls on December five.

Muniyappa, a seven time MP from Kolar, who faced defeat in the previous parliamentary election, had been camping in Delhi for last couple of days meeting several AICC leaders, party sources said. However, he clarified that he has not met Congress President Sonia Gandhi so far on this.

Another senior party leader D K Shivakumar and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre are being seen as other top contenders for the post of state president. With former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too resigning as Congress Legislature Party leader after the party’s rout in the bypolls, lobbying is said to have intensified for that post too. Senior leaders H K Patil and G Parameshwara are among those seen as among the front-runners for the CLP leader post. Those loyal to Siddaramaiah are planning to request the Congress President not to accept his resignation, by highlighting the “necessity” of his leadership for the party.

Muniyappa along with party colleague B K Hariprasad had in the past repeatedly expressed resentment over Siddaramaiah and Rao’s “unilateral style of functioning” and accountability not being fixed for the party’s debacle in successive polls.