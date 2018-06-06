Ready for ‘one nation one election’ after 2019: Akhilesh Yadav on Modi’s simultaneous polls idea

The former UP CM has said he is ready for one nation one election. (PTI)

The push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conduct of simultaneous elections in the country has found a new supporter, this time not come from a BJP ally, but its staunch opponent, Akhilesh Yadav. The former UP CM has said he is ready for one nation one election. “We are ready for one nation one election. 2019 se tayiaari kariye hum bhi aapke sath hain is mudde par (Prepare from 2019 onwards and we are with you on this issue),” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

Akhilesh’s remark comes after the UP government extended its support to the idea. A committee led by state minister Sidharth Nath Singh submitted a report to CM Yogi Adityanath backing the idea of holding simultaneous polls.

Samajwadi Party president also reacted to the recent remarks by UP Minister OP Rajbhar on Keshav Prasad Maurya, when he said that the massive win that the BJP saw in the UP assembly election results was for Keshav Prasad Maurya to be the Chief Minister but Yogi was appointed instead. He also attributed the party’s loss in the recently concluded bypolls to this factor. “Why is he telling this to you and me? He should say all this in the meetings they regularly hold,” ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

The conduct of simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and all State assembly elections have been highlighted many times by policymakers and politicians. The debate on the issue took a central stage among different political parties when Modi pitched for simultaneous elections.

The government in 2015 had sought Election Commission’s opinion on conducting simultaneous elections. Recently Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said that the EC has sent a detailed report to the government regarding the requirements and amendments needed for its implementation.

The support from Yadav is seen as a significant development in the political circles, as it is feared among the opposition that the pitch BJP could derail the opposition unity while fighting the polls and simultaneous elections can lead to differences among the regional players.