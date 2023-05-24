‘Ready for narco test, but…’, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan puts a rider

Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that he is “ready” for narco test. However, he put a rider, saying that the wrestlers must get their narco test first.

“I’m ready for the Narco test, but first, get their (wrestlers) Narco test done. I respect the judiciary and will respect their decision. Why are they (wrestlers) still protesting when their FIR have been registered?,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

India’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for over a month seeking action against Singh, who is accused in sexual harassment cases.

The Delhi police have registered two FIRs against the Kaiserganj MP, one of which pertains to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The Delhi Police told a magistrate court that an SIT has been formed to probe the allegations, and the next hearing will be heard on May 27.

On Monday, protesting wrestlers had said at Jantar Mantar that they welcome Singh’s call of taking a narco test to prove that their allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation are false. However, they said it should be monitored by the Supreme Court of India.

“It was us who had mentioned it (narco test) a long time ago, we have been saying it for long and we are ready for it,” Bajrang Punia said at a press conference at Jantar Mantar.

“The narco test should take place under Supreme Court monitoring, and the entire country should be able to see it live,” he added.

Meanwhile, several women advising and supporting the wrestlers will also be holding a ‘Mahila mahapanhchayat’ outside the new parliament building during its inauguration on Sunday, reported The Indian Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating it on May 28.