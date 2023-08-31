Ready for Jammu and Kashmir elections anytime, Centre tells Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, tells Supreme Court that it is ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir at any time now. The Supreme Court of India is hearing petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that there are three elections which are due. For the first time, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system is introduced. First, elections would be for Panchayats. Leh Hill Development Council elections are over and that for Kargil will be held in September, reports ANI.

The apex court was also informed by the Centre that it is unable to give specific timeline for restoring the Statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir but clarified that Union Territory status is a temporary. Developments are taking place for it to become a complete State, Centres said.

Moreover, terrorist instances have reduced by 45.2 per cent compared from 2018 to 2023 and infiltration reduced by 90 per cent. Law and order issues, including stone pelting, reduced by 97 per cent Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Security personnel casualty is reduced by 65%. Stone pelting instances in 2018 were 1,767, it is nil now. Organised bandhs in 2018 were 52 and now it is nil, Centre told the top court.