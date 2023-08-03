Amid the continuing logjam in the Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, the Opposition has said that it will settle for a comprehensive discussion on Manipur under any Rule provided enough time is allocated to all parties to put forth their views.

The development marks a significant climbdown for the Opposition from its stance till now wherein it has insisted on the debate to take place under Rule 267. The government, on the other hand, has said it is ready for a short-duration discussion on the matter under Rule 176.

While the Opposition says it is ready for a debate in Parliament under either Rule, there will be no letdown in its demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in the northeastern state, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

Also Read Fresh violence in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West

Dropping a hint, Congress general secretary, communication, Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said that the INDIA bloc members have offered a “middle path solution” to the government to have a discussion on Manipur.

“INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees (sic),” Ramesh wrote.

INDIA parties have offered a middle path solution to the Leader of the House to break the logjam and get a discussion on Manipur going in an uninterrupted manner in the Rajya Sabha. Hope the Modi government agrees. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 3, 2023

Ever since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, both the Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – have been witnessing repeated adjournments over disagreement between the Opposition and Treasury benches on the Rule under which they are seeking a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Also Read PM Modi needs to discuss Manipur in Parliament: Oppn bloc INDIA submits memorandum to President

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, members of Opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD, TMC, AAP, CPI and CPM, on Thursday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha for the second time in the day after they were not allowed to raise the Manipur issue.

Ethnic clashes have been reported in Manipur since May 3, claiming the lives of over 150 people so far. A delegation consisting of 21 MPs from 16 parties from the Opposition front INDIA were on a two-day visit to the state, and also submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey. The MPs also questioned PM Modi’s “silence” and said it showed Modi’s “brazen indifference” to the situation in Manipur.