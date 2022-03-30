‘Read the Constitution’, Amit Shah tells Arvind Kejriwal, says MCD amendment bill constitutionally legal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the bill proposing the merger of three municipal corporations of Delhi is constitutionally legal and advised those opposing it to re-read the Constitution. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2022, Shah said that since Delhi is a Union Territory, “Article 239-AA-3B empowers Parliament to make laws respect the UT or any part thereof on any matter relating thereto”.

Lok Sabha passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. The Shah said that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources. The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

The Home Minister said that since Delhi is a Union Territory, the Government of India has the right to bring any legislation relating to it. “This Bill is within the powers vested into the Parliament as per Section 239 AA of the Constitution,” said Shah while replying to the discussion on the bill.

Responding to the allegation of the Centre encroaching upon states’ rights, Shah said, “People are talking about the rights of states. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also says the same thing…I can’t bring such a bill for Maharashtra, Gujarat, or Bengal. Neither I nor Centre can do it in the states. But if you don’t know the difference between a state and a union territory, then I think Constitution needs to be studied again,” said Shah.

In an apparent reference to West Bengal and Kerala, Shah said that the BJP doesn’t want to capture power by killing workers of rival parties as it’s not the culture of the saffron party. He said that the BJP wants to fight polls, win everywhere on basis of our ideology, leadership’s popularity and performance of the government.

“Every party should go everywhere with their ideology, stand, program and performance. That’s the beauty of democracy. What’s objectionable here? If a party thinks its candidates should be elected to power on the basis of their ideology and popularity, what is objectionable here?” asked Shah.

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that Panchayat elections are over and delimitation is on the verge of completion. “After delimitation, we will hold elections immediately after holding discussion with all parties,” said Shah.