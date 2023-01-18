Reach out to all sections of society, including minorities: PM Modi to BJP workers

With all eyes on 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including the marginalised and minority communities.

In his address at the BJP National Executive meeting, PM Modi noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked all party members to serve the society will full dedication. He also asked saffron party workers to reach out to Pasmandas, Bohras, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims, as a confidence-building measure, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the BJP, which commenced on Monday, concluded with the PM’s speech. Ahead of his arrival at the NDMC convention centre in New Delhi where the meeting was held, PM Modi held a road show from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street. The move was largely seen to build the morale of BJP cadres in Delhi after the loss in the MCD polls to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

PM Modi also spoke highly of ‘Sufism’, and asked party members to meet professionals from different walks and visit places like universities and churches to connect with them.

The PM also cautioned the party against any sense of “overconfidence” and cited the example of the BJP’s loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of the then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key minder of the BJP’s organisational affairs in the state, said sources, according to IE.

He also said that youngsters in the age group of 18-25 years have not witnessed the political history of India and that they need to be made aware of the “corruption and wrongdoings” of the previous governments, adding that they need to know about the “good governance” of the BJP.

Briefing media persons on PM’s speech, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the address by the PM was “inspiring” who said that the “best era for India is coming”.

“His address was inspiring, it gave direction and showed the way and vision for the future. He said the best era for India is coming and we should not shy away from working as hard as we can. So that we can be witness to this golden period and turn ‘amrit kaal’, the 25-year-period till 2047, into ‘kartavya kaal’ (era of duties),” said Fadnavis, adding that it was “more like a statesman’s speech, not like a politician’s address.”

Fadnavis also said that the PM has asked all to reach out sensitively to all sections of society. “He said that while doing so, we don’t need to think of votes only. We need to keep working for all sections of society,” said Fadnavis.

“The prime minister’s speech was inspirational. It guided us as well as showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to dedicate every moment of our life to advance the country’s development. Only by converting the ‘amrit kaal’ into ‘kartavya kaal’, the country can be taken forward,” the Maharashtra leader said, as quoted by PTI.