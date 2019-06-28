Reach office by 9 am or face action: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

By: |
Published: June 28, 2019 10:00:25 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to reach office by 9.00 am, failing which action will be initiated against them.

Soon after assuming office in 2017, Adityanath had sent out a stern message to officials, saying those who were not prepared to work 18-20 hours a day were free to leave.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to reach office by 9.00 am, failing which action will be initiated against them. The order comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a similar directive to his Council of Ministers. Modi had asked his ministers to reach office by 9:30 am and to avoid working from home.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the officials — district magistrates and superintendents of police — to reach their offices by 9.00 am. He has issued strict directions that all the officials must follow this with immediate effect, failing which action will be initiated against them,” the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Soon after assuming office in 2017, Adityanath had sent out a stern message to officials, saying those who were not prepared to work 18-20 hours a day were free to leave.

“The state government will not tolerate any laxity in implementation of its schemes. Officers willing to work 18-20 hours a day can continue with the government or else they are free to leave,” he had said.

“I am a workaholic and the bureaucrats will have to deliver too. Those ready to work hard should continue and the non-performers should leave,” he had said.

Later, Adityanath had also reviewed the working of various key departments.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Reach office by 9 am or face action: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop