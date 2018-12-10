RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation ‘severe blow’ to nation’s economy, says former PM Manmohan Singh

Singh said it will be "foolhardy" to diminish institutions for short-term political gains.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday termed RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation as “very unfortunate” and said it was a “severe blow” to the country’s economy. In a statement, he said he hoped that the RBI Governor’s sudden resignation is not a harbinger of Modi government’s attempts to “destroy” the institutional foundations of India’s USD 3 trillion economy. Singh said it will be “foolhardy” to diminish institutions for short-term political gains.
