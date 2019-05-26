RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2019 9:01:09 PM

The governor in a tweet said that it was a courtesy meeting.

The government Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of Jaitley are false

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das called on outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday.

The governor in a tweet said that it was a courtesy meeting.

“Had a courtesy meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister @arunjaitley this evening,” Das tweeted while posting a picture of the meeting.

His tweet came amid speculations in some media on the state of Jaitley’s health.

Dispelling such remours, the government Sunday said reports on the deteriorating health of Jaitley are false and baseless, and media should stay clear of rumour mongering.

“Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley’s health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering,” government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar tweeted.

Jaitley’s college friend and media baron Rajat Sharma as well as Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also rejected reports on deteriorating health of the senior BJP leader.

Dasgupta tweeted that he met Jaitley Sunday afternoon and presented a copy of his book to him. In another tweet, he said, “Actually he is off all medication now. Just recovering his strength and working as usual. He is still meeting officials.”

“Questions about @arunjaitley health understandable. He is recovering from a bout of heavy medication. But he is still in terrific form and his wit is firmly intact. Needs a little rest to get back his strength. All our good wishes,” the MP tweeted.

