‘Loot & Scoot in New India’: Congress slams BJP over rising number of bank frauds

According to the RBI annual report, the number of cases of frauds reported by banks saw a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year basis in 2018-19.
Congress slams BJP over economic slowdown: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of forcefully taking Rs 1,76 lakh crore from the RBI to hide a “grave” economic slowdown and claimed that it had pushed the country into a “financial emergency”.
The Reserve Bank of India had on Monday approved the transfer of a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend and surplus reserves to the government, boosting the BJP-led regime’s prospect of stimulating the slowing economy without widening fiscal deficit.
Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman tears into Congress: Who are you to talk about fit or unfit economy?
“RBI’s emergency fund is at a six-year low as the BJP government has forcefully taken Rs 1,76,000 crore from the RBI to hide its failures and grave economic slowdown,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging a media report on the central bank’s emergency fund.
“The BJP government has pushed the country into a financial emergency,” he said.
Bank Frauds up by 74%!
2017-18 – ₹41,167 Cr
2018-19 – ₹71,542 Cr
‘Loot & Scoot’ in ‘New India’ as a complicit BJP Govt looks the other way and common man is taxed! pic.twitter.com/LiDTevwDkn
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 30, 2019
In another tweet, the Congress spokesperson also pointed out to the rising number of bank frauds.
“‘Loot & Scoot’ in ‘New India’ as a complicit BJP govt looks the other way and common man is taxed!” he said.
Also Read: Value of reported bank frauds surge 74 percent in 2018-19 financial year
According to the RBI annual report, the number of cases of frauds reported by banks saw a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year basis in 2018-19, with the amount involved increasing by 73.8 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore from Rs 41,167 crore reported in the previous fiscal.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.