Ravidas temple protest: Priyanka Gandhi slams police action in Delhi, says insult of Dalit voices can’t be tolerated

Priyanka Gandhi said that using batons to disperse Dalits protesting against the demolition of the Saint Ravidas Temple was an insult of Dalit voices.

Congress general secretary leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday morning hit out at the Narendra Modi government over police action against Dalit protesters in Delhi last night. Priyanka alleged that using batons to disperse Dalits protesting against the demolition of the Saint Ravidas Temple was an insult of Dalit voices. This, she said, can’t be tolerated.

“First the BJP government messes around with Ravidas temple, the symbol of cultural heritage of crores of Dalit sisters and brothers, and when thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters raise their voice in the national capital, the BJP lathi charges them, gets tear gas fired at them and arrests them,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka termed the matter as an emotional issue and asked the government to deal with them in a manner that keeps their dignity intact. “This insult of Dalit voices can’t be tolerated. This is an emotional issue, and their voices must be respected,” she added.

As many as 50 Dalit protesters including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad were detained last night after a protest against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in the Tughlakabad forest area turned violent. Police resorted to mild baton-charge and used tear gas to disperse the crowd which turned unruly.

According to the police, violent protesters damaged a few vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze, a PTI report said.

Several people including police officials were injured in the clash, PTI reported. The Indian Express reported injuries to seven policemen in the clashes. Police has denied any protester being injured.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police was deployed in the area as tension prevailed following the clash.

The Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area of the national capital was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court. The Dalits are demanding that the Centre rebuild the temple at the same spot or hand over the plot to the community.