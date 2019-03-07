Ravi Shankar Prasad says Rahul Gandhi deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has called Rahul Gandhi a habitual liar.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal. Terming the Congress chief a habitual liar, Prasad asked if Rahul wants a certificate from Pakistan that the deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets from France is clean.

Alleging that Rahul doesn’t have faith in Indian Air Force (IAF), he said, “Rahul Gandhi has become a habitual liar. Rafale jets are important for national security. The Supreme Court has cleared the deal. No one has found anything against the deal. He doesn’t believe the Indian Air Force, he doesn’t believe the SC, doesn’t believe the CAG.”

“Does Rahul Gandhi now want a Pakistan certificate that the deal is clean? Well, he has to go to Pakistan and get this certificate himself,” the BJP leader opined. Prasad also accused the Congress president of inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors

The remark comes after Rahul Gandhi addressed the media in Delhi wherein he cited government’s submission in Supreme Court on Wednesday to demand a probe against PM Narendra Modi. He accused the government of manipulating institutions to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the deal.

“Investigate everyone but probe Modi as well,” Rahul said as he referred to the Defence Ministry documents which reportedly say that the PMO ran parallel negotiations with France overlooking the set procedures. Rahul has asked that the Prime Minister be prosecuted for his role in the Rafale “scam”.