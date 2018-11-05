Ravi Shankar Prasad draws Indira analogy to target Congress for comparing PM Modi to Hitler

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 3:32 PM

The BJP-led government at the Centre has hit back at senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing PM Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler

ravi shankar prasad, mallikkarjun khadge, congress, bjpRavi Shankar Prasad (ANI)

The BJP-led government at the Centre has hit back at senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing PM Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler. “Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge ji equalled Modi ji with Hitler. I want to tell him it was Indira ji who governed like Hitler. This is the same Kharge ji who can’t even move an inch without the permission of the family,” BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Speaking at an event on Sunday, Kharge had alleged that PM Modi wants to do to India what dictator Adolf Hitler did to Germany while adding that the country was deteriorating under present rule.

He had also said that his party would not let RSS, BJP and PM Modi destroy the Constitution like other institutions. “The Constitution does not belong to the people of a particular caste, religion or community but belongs to every Indian equally. Which right to freedom has been respected in parliamentary democracy by the BJP government?” he questioned.

The senior Congress leader also claimed the BJP had destroyed freedom of speech after coming to power.

Another Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, who was also present in the function also observed that there have been attacks on the principles which formed the foundation of India. He added that his party would make sure that message of the Samvidhaan Bachao Parishad reaches the people of the country effectively.

