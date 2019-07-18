‘You helped me a lot during polls’: Video of Ravi Kishan thanking cop during birthday celebration goes viral

Actor-turned-politician won Gorakhpur seat by over three lakh votes. (File Photo/PTI)

Ravi Kishan Birthday Celebration Video: Popular Bhojpuri cinema star-turned politician Ravi Kishan may be in for some trouble after he thanked a police officer for ‘helping’ him during the recent Lok Sabha elections. A video, which has now gone viral, shows the Gorakhpur MP offering his birthday cake to a cop and thanking him for helping him win the election.

“Aao Pandey ji aao…bhaiya chunav jitane mein bahut madad ki aapne (Pandey ji…you helped a lot in winning the election),” Ravi Kishan says in the video while offering a piece of the cake to the police officer, whose identity is not clear. Ravi Kishan celebrated his birthday on July 17 in his constituency.

Ravi Kishan’s birthday celebrations continued in Delhi as well where he met his cinema industry friend and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

When Ravi Kishan was embarrased in Lok Sabha

Ravi Kishan, whose original name is Ravindra Shyamnarayan, had to face an embarassing moment in Lok Sabha earlier this month. Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament for the first time, the BJP MP raied the issue of including Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schecule of the Constitution. Kishan started to sing a Bhojpuri song to draw attention of the members, however, Speaker Om Birla immediately intervened asking him to concentrate on the topic.



Kishan had won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat defeating his Samajwadi Party rival by over three lakh votes. The Gorakhpur seat has traditionally been the citadel of the Bharatiya Janata Party with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath representing it for a record six terms.