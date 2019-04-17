Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath, seeks blessings for election victory

The Bhojpuri actor sought the chief minister’s blessings and exuded confidence of winning the Gorakhpur constituency, presently held by the Samajwadi Party. (File photo: PTI)

BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Wednesday called on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a former MP from the seat. The Bhojpuri actor sought the chief minister’s blessings and exuded confidence of winning the Gorakhpur constituency, presently held by the Samajwadi Party. “There is no challenge for me in Gorakhpur as I have the blessings of Baba Gorakhnath and Yogi Adityanath. Apart from this, we have people’s blessings for the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he told reporters after meeting Adityanath.

Slamming the opposition parties, he said “the ‘Gathbandhan’ (anti-BJP alliance) will divide the country” if voted to power. “The opposition in order to realise its vested interest, makes the public forget many things, so we will knock every door and tell people about the various welfare schemes and projects launched by this government for different sections of the society,” Ravi Kishan said. He said the general election is a battle between a “selfless prime minister and a conglomeration of dynastic parties”.

The Gorakhpur seat, which was considered as a bastion of Adityanath, was lost to Praveen Nishad in the bypolls, who had fought on a Samajwadi Party ticket with the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Gorakhpur goes to polls on May 19, the last phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election.