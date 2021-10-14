Ravana will be burnt completely in 2024: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s veiled attack on Modi government

Raut made the remarks in reference to the NDA government and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said that while Ravana of petrol and diesel will be burnt tomorrow on the occasion of Dussehra, Ravana will be completely burnt in 2024. Raut made the remarks in reference to the NDA government and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It may be recalled that elections to the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly will both be held in 2024. The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2019 assembly polls together, but had a fallout following non-agreement over sharing of Chief Minister’s post. The Shiv Sena is running a coalition government in Maharashtra with support from Congress and NCP.

The prices of petrol and diesel have increased to over Rs 100 in many states and the Shiv Sena is trying to raise the issue ahead of crucial BMC polls which will be held early next year.

Not only Shiv Sena, but even farmer unions have also said that they will be burning the effigies of PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Dussehra in protest against three agri-laws. The farmers are also upset with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including farmers, were killed. The effigies will be burn under the banner of Samyujt Kisan Morcha.

After the farmers announced to burn the effigies, the police and administration have become more alert and farmer leaders are being monitored so that no untoward incident takes place.

In May this year, farmers had burnt the effigies of PM Modi to mark 6 months of their protests. They had also burnt effigies of Modi and the agriculture minister last year.