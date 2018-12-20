West Bengal Rath Yatra: Calcutta High Court order on BJP’s fresh petition expected today

The ‘Rath Yatra’ was scheduled to start from Cooch Behar district on December 7.

The Calcutta High Court is expected to deliver a final verdict on Thursday on the proposed Rath Yatras of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. The matter has become a tussle between the Mamata Banerjee government and the saffron party. The issue has taken a central stage in BJP’s attack against the government with the saffron party continuing its protest against the TMC government for denying the permission of holding ‘Yatras’ in the state.

The BJP had moved the court with fresh petitions after the state government denied them permission to hold Rath Yatras on grounds that it may lead to disruption of communal harmony. The single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty will give BJP lawyers 15 minutes to make their final argument and the state government 10 minutes to present their counter-argument before delivering the verdict.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state unit on Wednesday organised ‘law violation programme’ in various parts of West Bengal to protest the TMC government’s refusal to allow the proposed Rath Yatra. BJP activists clashed with the police in Howrah, South Dinajpur, and Hooghly district after the party was denied permission for a protest meeting.

BJP president Amit Shah was scheduled to flag off three chariots from different parts of the state. The chariots were meant to travel across the state’s 42 parliamentary constituencies over the next one-and-a-half months before concluding in Kolkata, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely to address a rally.

The ‘Rath Yatra’ was scheduled to start from Cooch Behar district on December 7, but was stalled, following which the BJP had moved the high court. After that, a division bench of the High Court had directed the state chief secretary, home secretary and the director general of police to hold a meeting with three representatives of the saffron party by December 12 and take a decision on the rally by December 14.

After the meeting, the Mamata Banerjee-led government denied permission for the ‘Rath Yatra’ on the ground that it might cause communal tension before the coming Lok Sabha polls. BJP then again knocked on the Calcutta High Court’s door.