Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity, talks of Pulwama, Politics

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2020: To commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the day long events by paying floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity. It is Patel’s 145th birth anniversary and since 2014, his birthday has been marked as National Unity Day. In order to pay tribute, flower petals were showered from a helicopter at the monument of Sardar Patel (one of the tallest statues in the world). After this, Modi headed towards the parade that has been organised for the day, where he took the pledge for always maintaining unity in the country.

Modi further said that he is reminded of the Pulwama attack that took place. In the last few days, during the Parliament sessions of neighbouring country, the truth was revealed regarding the attack and also exposed the faces of some people who tried to use politics as a tool when the incident took place. He urged people to stray away from politics at such times and think of the lives of those soldiers who are fighting battles for the country.

The Prime Minister also took the platform to reiterate India’s strength that helps the country to face any situation including the current Coronavirus pandemic. All 130 crore people showed strength in fighting the COVID-19 infection which is commendable, added Modi. “This unity in fighting something big like this pandemic together is the real offering for Sardar Vallabhai Patel in true sense,” said Modi.