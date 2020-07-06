  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Rashtravadi Vikas Party’: Former bureaucrat floats political outfit, to contest Bihar assembly elections

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 2:17 PM

Anup Srivastava, former president of all India IRS (customs and central excise) officers' association, said the Rashtravadi Vikas Party has decided to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

A former bureaucrat has floated a political party — Rashtravadi Vikas Party — and decided to contest the assembly polls in Bihar due later this year.

It is an initiative to bring back social harmony and inclusive growth in the society, party’s founder Anup Srivastava, a retired Indian Revenue Service (customs and central excise) officer, said on Sunday.

“This political organisation is going to be a different entity. It will not indulge in petty politics but will work for the welfare of all sections of society. We want to ensure better education and jobs for our youngsters,” he said.

Srivastava, former president of all India IRS (customs and central excise) officers’ association, said the party has decided to contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar.

“We have started a massive membership campaign and are asking people of all caste, creed and religions to join our party. We will work for social cohesion. We have got support from a large number of people including bureaucrats, judges and armed forces personnel,” he said.

Srivastava said necessary formalities are being completed to ensure the early registration of the party with the Election Commission of India.

“Lockdown has delayed our registration process. We will soon submit our request for the party’s registration to the Commission,” he said.

