Rashid Khan bowls over Narendra Modi! Know what India PM thinks about Afghanistan star

The prime minister termed the Test between India and Afghanistan as “historic”. Modi praised Khan and described him as an “asset’ to the world of cricket.

Afghanistan cricket sensation Rashid Khan’s name was mentioned on Sunday in PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The prime minister termed the Test between India and Afghanistan as “historic”. Modi praised Khan and described him as an “asset’ to the world of cricket. He also lauded his performance in the Indian Premier League matches this year. The prime minister said the Test match will also be remembered for another reason — the Indian team had invited the Afghan squad, who were playing a Test for the first time, for a group photograph while holding up their trophy. The prime minister said that Indian cricket team’s gesture reflected the spirit of sportsmanship. Modi further expressed that India and Afghanistan will play and prosper with the same spirit in future.

Khan, a 19-year-old all-rounder from Afghanistan, made headlines for his performance in the recently concluded IPL 2018. Recently, he was praised by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who even tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet, claiming his country will not give him away. “Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi,” he tweeted.

Here’s what PM Modi said about Rashid Khan, India-Afghanistan Test

Just a few days ago, a historic Cricket match took place in Bengaluru. Of course you must have realized that I am referring to the test match between India and Afghanistan. It was Afghanistan’s first international match and it’s a matter of honour for us that this historic match for Afghanistan was played with India. Both teams performed par excellence. Besides, bowler Rashid Khan had performed exceedingly well in the IPL earlier this year. I remember Afghanistan President Shriman Ashraf Ghani’s words on Twitter tagging me along “The people of Afghanistan are extremely, proud of our hero Rashid Khan. I’m also thankful to our Indian friends who created a platform for our players to showcase their skills”.

Rashid represents what constitutes the best of Afghanistan. He is an asset to the world of cricket. Then he quipped “No, we are not giving him to anyone!” This match will remain etched in our memories for a long time. Anyway, being the first match, it is naturally memorable, but I will cherish it for a special reason. The Indian team did something that is exemplary to the whole world. What does a winning team do while receiving the trophy? The Indian team, while receiving the trophy, warmly invited the Afghanistan team which had played its first international match to pose together for photographs. This incident exemplifies the very spirit of sportsmanship. Sports is an excellent route to unite society and to showcase the talents & skills of our youth. I felicitate both the teams of India & Afghanistan. I sincerely hope, that in future too, we’ll play with each other with the best sportsman spirit & shine together.

The 19-year-old player became a talking point on social media after he single-handedly took the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) home, against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second Qualifier of the IPL 2018.Stunning all, Khan scored a blistering 34 from 10 balls and picked up three wickets in his quota of four overs and was crowned the Player of the Match.