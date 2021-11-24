‘Rare quality in Indian poitics’: Subramanian Swamy all praise for Mamata Banerjee after meeting, equates her with Rajiv Gandhi and other former PMs

Swamy, who was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee last month, has praised the TMC supremo on many occasions in the past.
Heaping praises on Mamata Banerjee, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday equated the West Bengal Chief Minister with leaders like former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Morarji Desai, Chandra Shekhar and PV Narsimha Rao.
“Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, Mamata Banerjee ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian politics that is a rare quality,” Swamy tweeted.
The praise came soon after Swamy held a meeting with Banerjee on Wednesday. Following the meeting, Swamy laid speculations about him joining the Trinamool Congress to rest. “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” he told reporters.
Swamy, who was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee last month, has praised the TMC supremo on many occasions in the past.
Most recently, he had criticised the Centre over its denial of nod to the West Bengal CM to visit Rome to attend a global peace conference in October.
He had also conveyed his “best wishes” to Mamata after she had sustained injuries to her leg while campaigning in Nandigram. The incident had sparked a war of words between the TMC and the BJP in the run-up to the Bengal assembly polls.
