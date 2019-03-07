Rare black panther spotted in Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve | WATCH VIDEO

A black panther was recently spotted inside Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Black Panther in India: The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra witnessed a rare sight recently when a few tourists spotted a black panther. A video available on social media shows an adult black panther walking across a road inside the tiger reserve which is located in Chandrapur district around 680 km from Mumbai.

A similar panther was also spotted in Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, where camera traps laid by the forest department had captured the image of the wild cat wandering in the forest.

In May 2018, forest officials had launched an intense search for the elusive animal after a Belgian diplomat and his family recorded a black panther in the jungle.

WATCH VIDEO:

Enjoy the sight of majestic Black Panther at Tadoba. National Park. It’s a melanistic variant of leopard seen in many forests of India. Sent by a Forest friend . pic.twitter.com/3FpPpowswS — susanta nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 6, 2019

Normal-coloured panther and a black panther belong to the same species. The difference in colour is due to higher amount of pigmentation which makes the big cat appear black.

Black panthers are usually found in states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh.