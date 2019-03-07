Rare black panther spotted in Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve | WATCH VIDEO

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 3:06 PM

A video available on social media shows an adult black panther walking across a road inside Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Black Panther, Tadoba Andhari Tiger ReserveA black panther was recently spotted inside Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Black Panther in India: The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra witnessed a rare sight recently when a few tourists spotted a black panther. A video available on social media shows an adult black panther walking across a road inside the tiger reserve which is located in Chandrapur district around 680 km from Mumbai.

A similar panther was also spotted in Kolhapur district in western Maharashtra, where camera traps laid by the forest department had captured the image of the wild cat wandering in the forest.

In May 2018, forest officials had launched an intense search for the elusive animal after a Belgian diplomat and his family recorded a black panther in the jungle.

WATCH VIDEO:

Normal-coloured panther and a black panther belong to the same species. The difference in colour is due to higher amount of pigmentation which makes the big cat appear black.

Black panthers are usually found in states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rare black panther spotted in Maharashtra’s Tadoba Tiger Reserve | WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition