Rare alliance! BJP, Congress come together to rule district council in Mizoram

The BJP is all set to rule the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram with the support of six Congress members after the election threw a fractured mandate, a top state BJP leader said. The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people living in South-Western Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Joining of hands by traditional rivals, the BJP and the Congress, is an interesting political event. The BJP leader said the saffron party, with five members in the CADC, would head the district council formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in 1972.

State Sports Minister and Congress leader Zodintluanga had said on April 25 that a post-poll alliance was forged after local leaders of both the parties reached an agreement, and this would not have any bearing in Delhi or in the coming election to the assembly in the north eastern state.

BJP sources had, at that time, said the party may take action against its elected CADC members for forging the alliance with the Congress. Later, the party leadership agreed to the tie-up after the six Congress members decided to join the coalition, the United Legislature party (ULP), as individual members leaving their party identity behind, the BJP leader said.

The ULP has elected Santi Jiban Chakma of the BJP as its leader and the Congress’ Buddha Lila Chakma as deputy leader and the former is tipped to become the Chief Executive Member, the administrative head of the Council. Chakma has already staked claim to form the executive committee of the CADC and also met Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma to discuss the committee’s formation, he said.

The Council exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers over allotted departments within the territory of CADC. Election to 20-member CADC on April 20 last had thrown a mixed result. While the Mizo National Front (MNF) bagged 8 seats, the Congress won 6 and the BJP 5. Election to the Futuli seat was stayed by the Gauhati High Court.

Congress nominee from Futuli was earlier declared as elected uncontested after the MNF candidate’s nomination was rejected during scrutiny. The high court stayed the Returning Officer’s decision after the MNF nominee challenged it.