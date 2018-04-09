‘Rapid fasting’: Congress leaders ‘feast before fast’ and Twitter can’t handle it

Delhi Congress leaders eating chhole-bhature at a hotel in Chandani Chowk area

The Congress party today invited sharp criticism from several quarters after a photo of its Delhi unit leaders, who were to sit on a hunger-strike to promote harmony, eating chhole-bhature at a popular eatery in Chandani Chowk went viral on social media. The photo was released by Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana on his Twitter handle. The photo features Congress’ Delhi unit president Ajay Maken, senior leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Khurana said that the picture exposes the dual face of the Congress party. He claimed that the photo was clicked at the famous Chaina Ram Sweets located in Chandani Chowk area of Old Delhi.

The BJP utlised this opportunity to attack the Congress, accusing it of dividing the society on the basis of caste and religion. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi is insulting the Dalits and people will punish the Congress party.

Meanwhile, when Lovely was quizzed about the photo, he said that the photo was clicked before 8 am and that the ‘symbolic’ fast began at 10:30 am.

Khurana’s tweet was retweeted nearly 700 times and liked by over 1000 people. People also reacted to his tweet to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and his style of leadership. Given below are some of the interesting ones:

@RahulGandhi iski bhi Jaanch karwa ley bhai Jaanch expert @ArvindKejriwal sey. — M K (@mukeshkithania9) April 9, 2018

All of you who complained about the surge in anti-BJP and anti-government messages and fake news in recent days on social media, now know who was behind it – an insidious Cambridge Analytica hired by a desperate Congress! — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 21, 2018

Farcical fast for Dalits & Communal Harmony! Exposed by a journalist : Rahul’s commitment for Dalits & minorities is fake as this “designer fast” Will @RahulGandhi sack these netas seen eating during fast? @scribe_prashant @ishaan_ANI @navikakumar @IamNaveenKapoor @RShivshankar pic.twitter.com/z5GbqqREUj — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 9, 2018

Ye photo un dalit bhaiyon ko dekhana chahiye jo congress ko saport karte70 se congress hum bhartiyobro bevkoof bana kar hum hinduo m fhoot dal rahi h — Sameesingh (@Sameesingh3) April 9, 2018

Agla Upvaas shayad shaam ki chai ke baad ratri bhojan tak hoga!

Now i had my lunch so will be on fast till 8 pm???? — Dr Monika Pant (@drmonikapant) April 9, 2018

Led by Rahul, the Congress is observing a nationwide day-long fast over several issues, including caste violence, communalism and non-functioning of the Parliament.