Rape threat to Virat Kohli’s family: DCW takes cognisance, issues notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to the Delhi Police over the alleged online threats made to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his family over the team’s poor performance in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance of media reports of threats to Kohli as well as his daughter.

The DCW has sent a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) division which stated that it has been reported that “online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli after the team lost to arch-rival Pakistan in the international tournament”.

In its letter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls.”

The DCW has asked the Delhi Police to provide it with the copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused identified and arrested in the matter, and if no accused has been arrested, then provide the details of steps taken by the police to arrest the accused.

Maliwal asked the Delhi Police to take immediate action in the ‘very serious matter’. The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

“Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6,” Maliwal said in the letter.