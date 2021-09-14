Rape case filed against LJP MP Prince Raj; Chirag Paswan also named

The FIR was lodged three months after a complaint by a woman, reportedly a party worker, who alleged that she had been raped and threatened by Prince Raj.

Delhi Police has registered a case of rape, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence against Prince Raj, cousin of LJP chief Chirag Paswan and MP from Bihar’s Samastipur. The FIR was lodged at Connaught Place Police Station three months after a complaint by a woman, reportedly a party worker, who alleged that she had been raped and threatened by Raj.

The FIR also mentions Paswan, accusing him of trying to hide evidence. The police lodged the FIR on September 9 on directions from a Delhi court, after the complainant approached it.

Advocate Sudesh Kumari Jethwa, representing the complainant, was quoted by The Indian Express, “We filed a complaint with Delhi Police in May and moved an application before a Delhi court in July. The court directed the police to lodge an FIR against MP Prince Raj and his cousin Chirag Paswan.”