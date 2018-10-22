Rape accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal claims police arrested him under ‘pressure’; says witnessed ‘Christian suffering’ in jail

Bishop Mulakkal has made aforementioned claims in a letter written on October 1 to bishops and monsignors of the Catholic Church in the country.

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was released from a sub-jail in Kerala last week after veing arrested for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a nun in Kerala between 2014 and 2016, has said that obtaining the bail was “something like a miracle”. He also alleged he was arrested due to media “pressure” and circumstances “created by the Sisters and their supporters”, according to Indian Express report.

Bishop Mulakkal has made aforementioned claims in a letter written on October 1 to bishops and monsignors of the Catholic Church in the country. He has also termed his staying in the prison as “21-day retreat”. He claimed that he had spent most of the time in prayers, reading of the word of God, meditation and personal reflection. “It was a time of great blessing and graces”, he was quoted as saying by IE.

Through the letter, the Jalandhar Bishop wanted to “update” the other bishops about the charges that have been slapped against him. In a startling claim, he said that “After two days of interrogation before the police team at Trippunithara (Kerala), it became clear that police had no option but to arrest me due to pressure from the media and the scenario created by the sisters and their supporters at Vanchi Square in front of the High Court at Kochi.”

In the letter, Bishop Franco Mulakkal said it was not easy to obtain a bail in these types of cases. He also said that almost thousand people were waiting outside, with rosaries and saying their prayers to welcome him when he came out of tyhe jail. He also said that bishops, priests, lay leaders (political and ecclesiastical) visited and encouraged him their prayers and kind words durinh his stay in jail. He also thanked all the bishops and vicar-generals for consoling me and strengthening his resolve “to bear everything and become a true witness to the Christian suffering”.

The Vatican had relieved him “temporarily” of all pastoral responsibilities as the bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation to which the alleged victim also belongs. In a complaint to police in Kottayam in June, the nun has accused the bishop of raping her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploiting her on several occasions. The nun had said she had to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the clergyman. However, Mulakkal had rejected the charges as “baseless and concocted”.