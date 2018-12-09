Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera creates history by smashing 267 on first-class debut



Rohera’s stellar inning of 267 runs came in 345 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on Saturday made a history by knocking the highest first-class score in his debut match in the Ranji Trophy. Rohera smashed an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad.

Until Saturday, the highest debut record was 260 by former Mumbai player Amol Mazumdar. This was against Haryana at Faridabad in 1994. However, 24 years later, 21-year-old Rohera broke that record and etched his name in cricket history.

Rohera’s stellar inning of 267 runs came in 345 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. Speaking on the achievement, Rohera told The Indian Express that he never thought he would see this day.

“Till last year I was trying to make a mark in the under 23 team and suddenly I have made it to the record books. When you make your debut, you don’t think of records but just want a decent start to your career,” the opener said.

He further said that he has a long way to go and it won’t be easy. “But I hope to play for the country one day,” Rohera said.

According to IE report, Rohera’s cricket journey began from his colony in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. He used to play softball cricket but soon upgraded to a proper net and practice wicket set-up near his house. Rohera was later picked by a local club which was looking for a wicket-keeper, the report said.

With the historic 267-knock, Rohera also surpassed JP Yadav and became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh. So far, this record was with Yadav who had hit 265.