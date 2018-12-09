Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera creates history by smashing 267 on first-class debut

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 12:03 PM

Until Saturday, the highest debut record was 260 by former Mumbai player Amol Mazumdar. This was against Haryana at Faridabad in 1994. However, 24 years later, 21-year-old Rohera broke that record on Saturday.


Rohera’s stellar inning of 267 runs came in 345 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on Saturday made a history by knocking the highest first-class score in his debut match in the Ranji Trophy. Rohera smashed an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad.

Until Saturday, the highest debut record was 260 by former Mumbai player Amol Mazumdar. This was against Haryana at Faridabad in 1994. However, 24 years later, 21-year-old Rohera broke that record and etched his name in cricket history.

Rohera’s stellar inning of 267 runs came in 345 balls with 21 fours and 5 sixes. Speaking on the achievement, Rohera told The Indian Express that he never thought he would see this day.

“Till last year I was trying to make a mark in the under 23 team and suddenly I have made it to the record books. When you make your debut, you don’t think of records but just want a decent start to your career,” the opener said.

He further said that he has a long way to go and it won’t be easy. “But I hope to play for the country one day,” Rohera said.

According to IE report, Rohera’s cricket journey began from his colony in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. He used to play softball cricket but soon upgraded to a proper net and practice wicket set-up near his house. Rohera was later picked by a local club which was looking for a wicket-keeper, the report said.

With the historic 267-knock, Rohera also surpassed JP Yadav and became the highest individual scorer for Madhya Pradesh. So far, this record was with Yadav who had hit 265.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ranji Trophy: Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rohera creates history by smashing 267 on first-class debut
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition