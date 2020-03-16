Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice, nominated to Rajya Sabha by President

Former CJI Ranjab Gogoi (File Photo/Reuters)

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi Nominated to Rajya Sabha: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind. Gogoi, who is known for delivering the landmark verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya Ram Temple case, served as the Chief Justice from October 2018 to November 2019.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Ranjan Gogoi to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated member,” a notification issued by the government stated.

