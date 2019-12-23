Ranchi Election Result Live: Can BJP’s CP Singh beat anti-incumbency to retain seat for sixth time

The BJP has fielded CP Singh again from Ranchi. The JMM has given ticket to Mahua Manjhi.

Ranchi Lok Sabha Election Result Today, Live Vote Counting: The Ranchi Assembly seat is one of the 81 Vidha Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand. The city serves as the capital of Jharkhand. It is currently held by Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of BJP. The seat went to the polls in the third phase on December 12. While the BJP has nominated its sitting candidate, the opposition has fielded Mahua Manjhi. Manjhi is contesting elections in a JMM ticket.

CP Singh is a prominent BJP leader in the Jharkhand and serves as the Urban Development Minister in the outgoing Raghubar Das government. Between 2010 and 2013, he had served as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Manjhi, 54, is a former chairperson of the Jharkhand women commission. She forayed into politics five years ago and was fielded by the JMM in 2014 against Singh. She had finished second.

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2014, CP Singh had defeated Mahua Manjhi to retain the seat. He had defeated JMM’s Manjhi by a margin of nearly 59,000 votes.