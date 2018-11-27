Ranbir Singh appointed as new Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi

Ranbir will succeed Vijay Kumar Dev who was recently appointed as the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

Informing about the move, a senior official of the Delhi CEO office told PTI: “Ranbir Singh, who earlier also served as the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been appointed the new CEO for Delhi.”

The post fell vacant after Dev was moved to the Delhi Secretariat. Dev succeeded Anshu Prakash following the latter’s transfer to the department of telecommunications in the central government.