Rana Pratap the Custodian

By Raju Mansukhani

The shrill cries of ‘Rana Pratap amar rahe’ (Long live Rana Pratap!) and the din of crowds today often drown the sounds of hammering, digging, earth-moving and the searing heat of smelting. Then Dr Paul T Craddock, a British archaeometallurgist of global repute, takes us deep into the mines of Zawar, Dariba and Agucha in the region of Mewar. A new world emerges from its dark depths.

“The remains of early mining and metallurgy we have studied in India are at least as sophisticated as anything further west, and there are no parallels or analogies anywhere for the zinc smelting processes that we have uncovered in the Zawar mines near Udaipur, Mewar. This was the sharp edge of technical innovation, taking place on a major scale well away from Europe, the Mediterranean and the Middle East. We can safely say it was the start of the industrial revolution in the Kingdom of Mewar, 500 years before it begins in the West,” said Dr Craddock.

Also Read Leadership Lessons from Maharana Pratap of Mewar

‘The production of lead, silver and zinc in ancient India’ (with IC Freestone, LK Gurjar, A Middleton, L Willies and Prof. K.T.M. Hegde of the MS Baroda University) is one of Dr Craddock’s pioneering reports. It is instrumental in transforming our understanding of pre-modern societies through the perspective of large-scale economic activities underway. The mining activities in Mewar, for example, were global in nature, bringing in huge revenues for the State treasury.

Dr Craddock added another facet when he said, “it would suffice to say that in India by the 12th century CE, the production of zinc at Zawar was beginning on an industrial scale. It would seem that the mines at Zawar were always worked predominantly for zinc, with lead recovered as a by-product…we can thus confirm Zawar as the earliest known zinc mine in the world.”

Photo-courtesy: Media Office, The City Palace, Udaipur

No wonder that the armies of the Delhi Sultanate and later, the Mughals, were making frequent inroads into this region, laying siege to fort-cities like Chittaurgarh and Kumbhalgarh. Innumerable battles were fought, diplomatic alliances formed and broken to not just territorially extend the empires but to control lucrative land-to-coast trade routes, capture natural resources, and get a lion’s share of produce from fertile farm-lands and forests.

“Rana Pratap is to be seen not just as a protector of Mewar but a custodian of its natural wealth,” said Dr Shri Krishna ‘Jugnu’, a renowned Sanskrit scholar-teacher and writer, whose roots lie in the region of which he is immensely proud.

“The Kingdom had silver, zinc mines which had been yielding enormous revenues since the 12th century CE. The attention of Mughal armies was to first capture silver mines at Dariba. They were successful for a short while, and carted away the silver which was used to mint imperial coins. At Zawar, the Rana ensured that zinc mines were safe from Mughal clutches. He strategically used the geography of the area, support of the Bhil tribes and Meenas and kept the Mughal armies at bay, year after year,” explained Dr Shri Krishna in an interview with AIR Central English Features unit conducted by Basudha Banerji. The feature was aptly titled ‘Beyond Haldighati’.

From the depths of zinc and silver mines, it is time now to turn to the plains and foothills of Mewar. Having conducted original research on agriculture, agri-sciences and astrology in the 16th and 17th centuries CE, Dr Shri Krishna underscores the importance of original works in Sanskrit available in archives in Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur besides the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.

He said, “Pratap’s biggest contribution, and the most visionary and long-lasting, are the three major works I can mention of Chakrapani Misra. The first and the most famous is Vishwa Vallabh, which is dedicated to agriculture and agri-sciences. Just think of it, in the 16th century CE, the work commissioned by Rana Pratap was titled as ‘Vishwa’. His vision was global; he was thinking for a world far beyond the limited confines of Mewar!”

Chakrapani presents, in chaste and poetic Sanskrit, the importance of preserving the entire eco-system. Said Dr Shri Krishna, “Vrishti, vann and vayu – rain, forest and the air, this was the focus of the Mewar State even when the threat of battles was imminent and real. Water, water-bodies were given its due importance long-long before, I can say, the United Nations could think of its Sustainable Developmental Goals! Mewar under Rana Pratap was showing us the way with authentic research and technical documents; this was our ancient knowledge and we had the competence to accomplish it for public good.” Dr Shri Krishna has spent decades making available his research through books and monographs.

Chakrapani Mishra’s works include ‘Muhurthamala’ and ‘Rajyabhishekha paddhati’; these works in Sanskrit may be considered as documentation of living heritage of those times.

“When we read ‘Rajyabhishekha paddhati’ its span covers Vedic and post-Vedic traditions and protocols, rites and rituals, concerning every aspect of the coronation of Kings. In ‘Muhurthamala’, the concept of Time and the Hindu calendar was being addressed, as distinct from the Islamic and Gregorian calendars,” Dr Shri Krishna pointed out. Once again, Rana Pratap demonstrated his ability to focus on these knowledge-intensive subjects, far removed from the world of battles, armaments and military training.

Chakrapani Misra was the Court Pandita of Maharana Pratap. Dr BM Jawalia, in a 1989 volume commemorating the life and times of the Rana, wrote that Chakrapani was a Mathur Brahmin and belonged to the Nasavare Chobe family.

‘Misra’ was the ancestral title for the family which had served generations of the Ranas of Mewar. His great-great-grandfather Ashanand served in the court of Maharana Kumbha as ‘Purana-vacaka’ in the middle of the 15th CE; his son, Sukhdev also served on the same post. Gajadhar in the next generation is hailed as a great scholar who is honoured by Rana Raimal. His son, Ugra Misra, is another well-respected scholar, to whom is born Chakrapani Misra.

Dr Rima Hooja, whose ‘The Invincible Warrior – Maharana Pratap’ is an invaluable addition to Mewar’s history literature, felt that “with war being imminent, it is remarkable that Pratap’s mind is concerned with issues of agriculture, ecology and Royal traditions. He obviously is looking to build a new world which can be sustained through new technologies and skills of his people.” Chakrapani’s works are indicative of this progressive mind-set seen in the era of Rana Pratap, she explained in the AIR interview.

In the backdrop of political and military struggles, Chakrapani Misra began working on the treatise; by 1577 CE, ‘Vishwa Vallabh’ was composed with its focus on science and technology, and its fullest possible utilization through the establishment of several departments.

A quick look at the nine chapters reveals that it deals with the process of examining the ground in searching for water, and rules for ascertaining the sources of water on the basis of various types of soils, rocks and vegetation; digging of various types of wells, step-wells, ponds and tanks; methods of blasting the hard rocks, by the heating the same with burning of hard woods, sprinkling of chemicals mixed with water; methods of hardening the edges of chisels to be used in digging well; methods of purification of sour and hard waters; analyses and tests of various types of soils and plantations…it would not be wrong to say that soon enough the 16th century treatise begins to read like a manual on agri-extension services prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India in the 20th or 21st century CE!

If the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is today mandated to ‘plan, undertake, coordinate and promote research and technology development for sustainable agriculture’, ‘Vishwa Vallabha’ was aiming to do the same 445 years ago. Historians of science have often commented that works like ‘Vishwa Vallabh’ are a compendium of indigenous and ancient knowledge. Chakrapani is in fact playing the role of a trustee of knowledge which is being shared in those times.

To read between the lines of the poetic Sanskrit in which he composed the treatise, Misra-ji comes alive as an artist, a maestro without whose immense dedication a huge cache of agricultural science and technological knowledge may have been lost.

“It is a long journey from the 16th century CE to the modern era,” said Dr SK Sharma, zonal research director of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology said. “Mewar’s contribution to agriculture can best be understood through its water bodies, lakes and well-planned water management systems. That is why Udaipur till date is known as the city of lakes.” He was addressing the 42nd Vice-Chancellor’s Convention on ‘Globalization of Agricultural Education’ held in Udaipur on 27 November 2017; the session was devoted to ‘contribution of Maharana Pratap towards agricultural augmentation’.

Also Read Meet 6 royal families and know about their source of income and lavish lifestyle

“There is no denying the pioneering achievements of Maharana Pratap. Yet he is often seen in a unidimensional way. It is the battle of Haldighati, and his stance against the Mughal Empire, which remains in popular history and imagination,” said Mr Arvind Singh Mewar, whose family is directly descended from Maharana Pratap. “We have not given equal attention to other facets of this great leader’s life and times. His deep concern about agriculture and agricultural practices is one major domain which has been ignored and not given its due.”

The Maharana Pratap Smarak Samiti in Udaipur is working towards the realization of several objectives of the Rana. “Ecology, environmental protection and afforestation are major objectives for us,” said Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar who as the Samiti head is working on sustainable development initiatives in heritage cities like Gogunda, Chavand where the legacy of Rana Pratap continues to remain alive.

Shiv Visvanathan, in one of his columns, wrote “we think history is built by nation states and NCERT history books, forgetting it is communities and memory that determine behaviour.” The collective memories of Rana Pratap are a living heritage, unfolding living realities of custodianship in times of war and peace. (Maharana Pratap Jayanti observed on 22 May 2023)

(The author is a researcher-writer on history and heritage issues; a former deputy curator of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.)

(Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.)