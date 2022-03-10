Rampur Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Azam Khan faces ‘Nawab’, BJP’s Akash Saxena in fierce battle

Live

Rampur Election Result 2022 Live: Akash Saxena boasts about filing 30 of the over 100 FIRs against the SP veteran while Kazim claims he is the one who is to be credited for exposing Azam.

Azam Khan Election Result 2022, Rampur Azam Khan Election Result 2022 Live News: The Rampur Assembly constituency — a Muslim-dominated seat — witnessed a high-voltage contest with jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is up against Congress’ Kazim Ali Khan and BJP’s Akash Saxena. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am am and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. Saxena has a history with Azam as his father, former BJP minister Shiv Bahadur Saxena, lost the Assembly polls from this seat to Azam Khan way back in 1989. Saxena, a lawyer, is responsible for more than half of the cases filed against the SP leader.

During his poll campaign, 46-year-old Saxena boasted about filing 30 of the over 100 FIRs against the SP veteran while Kazim claims he is the one who is to be credited for exposing Azam. Given Y-category security under the Yogi Adityanath government, Saxena, who runs an export business and claims to be a life-long RSS worker, is contesting elections for the first time. Meanwhile, the Congress has placed its bet on Kazim Ali Khan, son of the last Nawab of Rampur, whose parents won the Rampur Lok Sabha seat seven times on Congress ticket. A four-time MLA, Kazim Ali Khan won his first election from the Bilaspur seat in Rampur district in 1996, when his mother Begum Noor Bano had won the Lok Sabha election.

