Rampur Assembly byelection: BJP leader makes opposition flags disappear at poll rally – Watch Video

Days before bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on October 21, BJP leader Ajay Diwakar took to stage during an election campaign and demonstrated a trick which showed flags of the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) merge under the BJP flag. At the end of the trick, the leader showed only one flag, that of the BJP.

Last evening during a campaign, while demonstrating his trick, Diwakar first showed the Congress flag asking the audience if they know what it is. Then he showed Samajwadi Party flag, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party flag.

The BJP leader then tied all four flags, including BJP’s, together. He then moulded all flags and when he opened his arms wide, only the BJP’s flag could be seen amid a cheer from supporters.

The bypoll for the assembly seat in Rampur was necessitated after Rampur MLA Azam Khan shifted to Lok Sabha after winning from the same constituency earlier this year. Uttar Pradesh will see 11 constituencies going on polls on October 21, including Rampur.

While the BJP has fielded Bharat Bhushan Gupta, the Samajwadi Party has given ticket to Tazeen Fatima, wife of party senior leader Azam Khan. The seat is expected to witness a close contest between both parties, though Rampur is considered to be the domain of Khan.

Stakes are high for Azam Khan in the bypolls, with as many as 86 cases lodged against him since April this year. Addressing a rally recently, Azam Khan reportedly broke down and rued the charges of goat and chicken thefts against him. Since 1980, Khan had won the seat nine times. It was only in 1996 that he was defeated by Congress candidate Afroz Ali Khan.

#WATCH BJP leader Ajay Diwakar demonstrates trick to combine flags of three political parties into one BJP flag, during campaigning in Rampur for upcoming by-elections. (16.10) pic.twitter.com/xiZb09mX6W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2019

“He would hate to lose it and will do anything to win it. That is the reason he has fielded his wife. They have lodged so many cases against him. This will be another opportunity for him to prove that he still has support from the people,” a samajwadi Oarty leader told Indian Express earlier requesting not to be identified.

In Rampur, 60 per cent of the electorate are Muslims, with Lodhis, Jatavs and Brahmins also also a have a considerable number of voters. Election to the Rampur Assembly seat will be held on October 21 while the counting of votes will be held on October 24.