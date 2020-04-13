Rampur administration takes control of Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, to convert it into quarantine centre

The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established in 2006. (Photo Indian Express)

The Rampur administration has acquired parts of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the varsity run by Samajwadi Party leader and local MP Azam Khan, to convert it into a quarantine centre. According to reports, the administration has acquired the medical science faculty building which will be converted into a quarantine centre to treat coronavirus patients.

District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed that the local administration has taken over control of the building. He said that the building has been acquitted as per the Disaster Management Act.

“The university will be used as a quarantine centre for coronavirus cases until further orders. To keep COVID-19 patients, a place far away from the population was identified. The university was the best place,” he told news agency ANI.

“We have asked the doctors and the other medical staff members, including the nurses, of the district hospital to use the varsity’s medical college building,” he said.

The quarantine centre will have 100 beds where infected people from neghbouring area will be kept under observation of experts.

The Mohammad Ali Jauhar University was established in 2006. It is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. Azam Khan is the chancellor of the varsity.

Currently, Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam are lodged in the Sitapur district jail after they had surrendered before the court under the charges of forgery last month.

Earlier, the Rampur administration had declared Khan a land mafia after dozens of cases were filed against him for illegally grabbing agricultural land owned by farmers during the Samajwadi Party’s regime to establish the varsity. The ED is also inquiring into money laundering charges linked to donations received by the university from abroad.

The Rampur district is the 38th district in Uttar Pradesh to report coronavirus cases. The state has reported 483 coronavirus cases so far, with 31 fresh infections detected on Sunday. Rampur has over five positive coronavirus cases. The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a war-footing to set up quarantine facilities in different pockets of the state to handle the situation the spread of virus reaches third stage.