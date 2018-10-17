Rampal sentenced to life imprisonment in second murder case

The complainants in both the cases had alleged that their respective wives’ were held captive inside Rampal’s ashram and later killed.

Self-styled godman Rampal was on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment in the second murder case filed against him by a Hisar court. On Tuesday, the godman and his 14 followers were awarded life imprisonment in connection with a murder case. The quantum of sentence pronounced today was in the murder case registered with FIR 430/2014.

The complainants in both the cases had alleged that their respective wives’ were held captive inside Rampal’s ashram and later killed. The case was lodged by Suresh of Jakhora village of Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 11, the court had convicted the self-styled godman and 26 followers in two separate cases of murder and other offences, including wrongful confinement of his victims at his hermitage.

Both the sentences will run concurrently. The two cases against Rampal and his followers were lodged at Barwala police station on November 19, 2014.

Besides the murder charges, the Barwala police had also registered the offence of wrongful confinement, among others, in the two FIRs.

Further inputs awaited.