Rampal murder case verdict LIVE updates: Relief for godman, court announces acquittal in two criminal cases

Rampal murder verdict case: Following the landmark verdict of self-proclaimed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Monday, Haryana is set to witness the judgment of another self-styled godman, Rampal Dass. Here are LIVE UPDATES of Rampal murder verdict:

7:04 PM: Apart from rampal, his key associatesPurshotam Dass, Rajkumar, Mahinder Singh, Rajender Singh and Raj Kapoor, were also booked in the case, reports IANS.

6:05 PM: In 2014, a huge cache of arms, swimming pool, 24 AC rooms with one having a massage bed were found inside Rampal’s ashram, PTI said.

5:45 PM: In July 2014, Rampal’s supporters had indulged in vandalism in a court in Hisar when he was appear in connection with a 2006 murder conspiracy case, IANS said.

5:20 PM: As per IANS, today’s verdict was announced at a makeshift court in Hisar’s Central Jail, about 250 km from Chandigarh.

5:05 PM: The High Court at that time, took suo motu notice of the incident and summoned the goldman, agency added.

4:55 PM: At the time, the High Court had ordered his arrest as the godman failed to appear before the law, IANS said.

4:40 PM: In 2014, the godman was arrested after a tense standoff between some his supporters and the police after his followers were evacuated from the ashram, said the news agency.

4:25 PM: Another case was registered against him and his some of his followers on November 18, 2014 after a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) for rioting, and unlawful assembly, PTI said.

4:10 PM: Even after today’s acquittal Rampal would continue to remain in jail as he is facing other charges including sedition, the defence counsel said, as per PTI.

4:02 PM: A case was registered agsinst Rampal on November 17, 2014, and his followers under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code, PTI added.

3:54 PM: On August 24, the judge had deferred the hearing to August 29 after the police cited tension due to Dera Sacha Sauda case, the agency added.

3:45 PM: As per PTI, Judicial MagistrateMukesh Kumar pronounced the verdict, acquitting Rampa and his followers, PTI said.

3:41 PM: He as been cleared of two charges, obstructing government servants from performing their duty and wrongful confinement of people, Indian Express said.

3:35 PM: As per the website, two cases were registered against him and 11 others in connection with the violence which led to killing of five women and a baby.

3:30 PM: Even as Sant Rampal has been acquitted in two cases today, verdictis to be out in eight more cases, indianexpress.com said.

He( self styled godman Rampal) has been acquitted in the two cases (426 and 427). Its a victory of truth: AP Singh ,Lawyer #Haryana pic.twitter.com/cuK3nTlSKN — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

Sant Rampal has been acquitted in the two criminal cases: AP Singh Lawyer pic.twitter.com/wtPCGVowY0 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

3:15 PM: During the time, about 15,000 of his followers were evacuated from the premises of the godman, firstpost.com added.

3:03 PM: Rampal had come under limelight in November 2014, after a ten-day standoff between some of his followers and security personnel at hispremises, lwading to death of five women and a child, firstpost.con said.

2:53 PM: Self styled Godman Rampal will remain in jail as there are other cases still pending against him, ANI says.

250 PM: The verdict is a major victory for Rampal.

2:47 PM: “He has been acquitted in the two cases (426 and 427). Its a victory of truth,” lawyer added.

2:42 PM: Sant Rampal has been acquitted in the two criminal cases, his lawyer AP Singh, says as per ANI.

2:40 PM: Verdict out, God man Rampal cleared of charges, acquitted in rioting case

2:21 PM: Rampal, who had holed up in the ashram at Barwala, Hisar, was arrested in the final assault by the police, with assistance from Central paramilitary force on November 19, 2014.

2:12 PM: AS per News NAtion report, the police had to fight bloody clashes with armed supporters of the controversial spiritual leader during the siege. The bodies of four women were found on the ashram premises while one woman and a child who were ill were taken to hospital where they died. The police said the deaths had not occurred in police action.

2:04 PM: Furthermore, on 18 November, his Satlok ashram in Hisar was protected by thousands of his followers who wielded lathis, sticks and other fire arms.

1:57 PM: When the police reached Satlok Ashram to detain him on November 9, Rampal’s followers formed a human chain to prevent the police from arresting him. The police tried to initiate a dialogue and asked him to surrender. Rampal’s followers announced that the police will have to kill more than 100,000 followers before arresting him.

1:47 PM: Following the absence of Rampal from the court the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against him. This led to protest and his followers blocked rail and road traffic in Ambala, Panchkula, and Chandigarh on November 5, the report added.

1:40 PM: In 2014, Rampal was asked to appear before the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh but Rampal did not appear.

1:33 PM: The News Nation report added that Rampal was released on bail in 2008, he set up his base in Barwala, Hisar. After obtaining bail, Rampal did not appear in court regularly for trial in the murder case.

1:25 PM: Following the incident, Rampal was charged with murder and attempt to murder, and jailed for 22 months. His followers claims that he was falsely implicated in the case.

1:18 PM: Lets have a glimpse at how the events took place. As per News Nations report, earlier in 2006, after Rampal had raised objections to certain parts of Satyarth Prakash, the core text of Arya Samaj, a clash took place between his followers and followers of Arya Samaj. During the clash one person named Sonu was shot dead and 59 others were injured, added the report.

1:11 PM: As per ANI report, a Haryana court will pronounce its verdict on two criminal cases against self-styled godman Rampal today.

What the sensational Rampal case is all about

After the Ram Rahim verdict, his followers went berserk. Something similar happened in November 2014 when Rampal, who had holed up in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala which stretched across 12 acres, along with thousands of his followers fought the police and paramilitary forces outside the gates before he was finally arrested, Hindustan Times reports. 67-year-old engineer turned godman is accused of an 11-year-old case in which his followers had opened fire on villagers in Rohtak which killed one and injured several others. The standoff between Rampal’s followers and the police forces continued for a week which resulted in the death of six people who acted like his human shields. Rampal was summoned to the court numerous times but failing to appear each time, police had procured a warrant to arrest Rampal. The standoff between Rampal’s followers and the police forces continued for a week which resulted in the death of six people who acted like his human shields. Rampal was summoned to the court numerous times but failing to appear each time, police had procured a warrant to arrest Rampal.