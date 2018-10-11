Rampal convicted in murder cases: From Hisar’s bloody clashes to today’s verdict, complete timeline of events

In September, 2014, Punjab and Haryana High Court had in September, 2014 asked the self-styled Godman to appear before it. However, Rampal did not follow the order.

In a major blow for self-proclaimed godman Rampal, a court in Hisar has found him guilty in two murder cases.The judgment was pronounced by additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, D R Chaliya who held him guilty. Rampal and 27 of his followers were charged with murder and wrongful confinement after four women and a child were found dead in his Satlok Ashram in Barwala town in Hisar on November 19, 2014.

Here is a timeline of events pertaining to Rampal

In 2006, Rampal allegedly made remarks against the Arya Samaj’s core text Satyarth Prakash. Subsequently, violence broke out in which one person was killed and over 50 people got injured. Subsequently, Rampal was sentenced to 22 months jail.

However, in 2008, Rampal got bail and was released. Subsequently he set up a base camp in the sprawling areas in Hisar’s Barwala. In the meantime, Rampal started skipping the court hearings in connection with the murder case.

In September, 2014, Punjab and Haryana High Court had in September, 2014 asked the self-styled Godman to appear before it. However, Rampal did not follow the order.

On November 5, the High Court issued a non-bailable warrant against Rampal. Subsequently, his followers staged protests in cities like Chandigarh, Ambala and Panchkula.

On November 9, the police went to detain Rampal from Satlok Ashram but faced opposition from his followers. The police’s initiative of starting a dialogue to pursue him to surrender went in vain.

On November 17, police registered cases against Rampal and his followers under sections 186, 332 and 353 of Indian Penal Code.

On November 18, police launched the final assault and clashes ensued between cops and thousands of Rampal’s followers. Five women and a child were dead.

On November 19, Police and Central paramilitary force arrested Rampal from the Ashram.

On August 29, 2017, Rampal was acquitted by a court in Hisar in two cases but he continued to remain in jail.

On October 11, Rampal was found guilty. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on October 16 and 17.