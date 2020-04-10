Ramp up COVID-19 testing in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi writes to CM Yogi Adityanath

Priyanka Vadra asks Uttar Pradesh CM to ramp up coronavirus testing facilities in the state.

Senior Congress leader and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking an increase in the coronavirus testing in the state. Priyanka demanded that facilities for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and to control the spread of the pandemic be ramped up in the state. She cited the example of South Korea to argue that screening should be increased to contain the virus.

“South Korea has a population of 6 crore. The country screened six persons per 1000 people and successfully prevented the spread of the virus,” she said in her letter. In Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, she said, 24 lakh people were screened in just 9 days for the virus to identify those infected.

“Uttar Pradesh is home to 23 crore people but only 7,000 people have been screened. This number is very less for a state like Uttar Pradesh,” she said. “Ramping up testing facilities to check coronavirus in a state like Uttar Pradesh that has a big population can prove to be a lifesaver in the big state,” she wrote.

She also said that there are reports doing the rounds about the poor state of quarantine centres which needs government’s immediate attention. She said hospitals are burdened and called for steps to curb pressure on ICUs.

The Congress leader said authorities should conduct testing on mild to moderate high risk cases and treat them on a war footing.

Priyanka noted that reports are coming about community transmission of the disease from some parts of the state. She said urban areas are badly affected and reports have emerged that people are hiding their disease.

She said that measures should be taken to instil confidence in the people and encourage them to come up for testing. She also said the government should improve sanitation facilities and distribute free ration to the poor.

“The government should ensure distribution of masks and hand sanatiser among the people and apprise the public of where they can get masks and sanitiser,” she added.

She further said that the opposition is with the government in this fight against the pandemic. “Coronavirus does not see any religion or caste and affects everyone. In this battle, there is a need to take steps by keeping our political ideologies away and help bring people together and create a fear-free atmosphere,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh is the country’s most populous state. The state has reported nearly 450 positive coronavirus cases. Four people have lost their lives so far in the state.