Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give away awards to achievers in journalism

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards is the most prestigious annual event in Indian media space. The awards are being given out today in the national capital. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the chief guest on the occasion. He will distribute awards to 29 winners in 18 categories in print, broadcast and digital journalism for outstanding performance in 2017.
A panel discussion on the subject ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’ will follow the award ceremony. The panel comprises Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of The News Minute, Meenal Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror, Ritu Kapur, chief executive officer of The Quint and Rupa Jha of BBC World Service. The discussion will be moderated by Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express.
"I believe that sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism. And I can say that Ramnath Goenka never allowed it while he was around," says Rajnath Singh
Ramnath Goenka set up IndianExpress in 1932. It was a very courageous thing to do. Saying that Mr. Goenka's DNA was full of courage would not be an exaggeration. Even IndianExpress's DNA has a lot of courage," Rajnath Singh
Ramnath Goenka's work was political but he never had any political ambitions, says Rajnath Singh
Ram Sarangan wins the Priya Chandrashekhar Memorial Award.
If I said that the late Ramnath Goenka and his work during the Emergency was like a lamp in dark times, it would not come close to what he really did for India and its democracy," says Rajnath Singh
Aanchal Magazine wins the Sandeep Sinha Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting