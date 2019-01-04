  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give away awards to achievers in journalism

Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give away awards to achievers in journalism

By: | Updated:Jan 04, 2019 6:54 pm

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards is the most prestigious annual event in Indian media space.

amnath goenka award 2018, ramnath goenka award Rajnath Singh, ramnath goenka award Financial Express, journalism ramnath goenka award 2018, top journalism award in IndiaThe awards are being given out today in the national capital.

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards is the most prestigious annual event in Indian media space. The awards are being given out today in the national capital. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the chief guest on the occasion. He will distribute awards to 29 winners in 18 categories in print, broadcast and digital journalism for outstanding performance in 2017.

A panel discussion on the subject ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’ will follow the award ceremony. The panel comprises Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of The News Minute, Meenal Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror, Ritu Kapur, chief executive officer of The Quint and Rupa Jha of BBC World Service. The discussion will be moderated by Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express.

Live Blog

18:54 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism, says Rajnath Singh

"I believe that sensationalism of news is an insult to journalism. And I can say that Ramnath Goenka never allowed it while he was around," says Rajnath Singh

18:52 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Rajnath Singh on Ramnath Goenka

Ramnath Goenka set up IndianExpress in 1932. It was a very courageous thing to do. Saying that Mr. Goenka's DNA was full of courage would not be an exaggeration. Even IndianExpress's DNA has a lot of courage," Rajnath Singh

18:49 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Watch video
18:48 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Ramnath Goenka never had any political ambitions: Rajnath Singh

Ramnath Goenka's work was political but he never had any political ambitions, says Rajnath Singh

18:46 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Priya Chandrashekhar Memorial Award

Ram Sarangan wins the Priya Chandrashekhar Memorial Award.

18:45 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Rajnath Singh begins speaking

If I said that the late Ramnath Goenka and his work during the Emergency was like a lamp in dark times, it would not come close to what he really did for India and its democracy," says Rajnath Singh

18:40 (IST) 04 Jan 2019
Award ceremony begins

Aanchal Magazine wins the Sandeep Sinha Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting

Switch to Hindi Edition