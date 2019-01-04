Ramnath Goenka Awards LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give away awards to achievers in journalism

The awards are being given out today in the national capital.

The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards is the most prestigious annual event in Indian media space. The awards are being given out today in the national capital. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is the chief guest on the occasion. He will distribute awards to 29 winners in 18 categories in print, broadcast and digital journalism for outstanding performance in 2017.

A panel discussion on the subject ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’ will follow the award ceremony. The panel comprises Dhanya Rajendran, editor-in-chief of The News Minute, Meenal Baghel, editor of Mumbai Mirror, Ritu Kapur, chief executive officer of The Quint and Rupa Jha of BBC World Service. The discussion will be moderated by Seema Chishti, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express.