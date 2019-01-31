  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ramgarh election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Ramgarh election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

By: | Updated:Jan 31, 2019 8:15 am

Ramgarh election live result: Counting is underway in Ramgarh of Rajasthan where polling was held on Monday. The Congress is looking forward to win to get closer to the magic figure of 101 in 200-member House.

Ramgarh election result 2019Ramgarh election result: Counting to begin at 8 am

Ramgarh election result LIVE: Counting of votes is currently under in Ramgarh to elect a new MLA. The counting process began sharp at 8 am amid tight security. Voting had taken place on January 28 with nearly 79% of the 2,35,625 voters exercising their franchise. The ruling Congress is looking to win to gain a simple majority in the 200-member House.

The election was scheduled on December 7 along with the rest of Rajasthan Assembly seats but was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh died due to cardiac arrest. There were 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest involved Congress’ Shaphia Zubair Khan, BJP’s Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh.

In 2013, the voter turnout in Ramgarh constituency was 80.17 per cent and BJP’s Gyandev Ahuja won by a margin of 4,647 votes.

Live Blog

Ramgarh election 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes underway in Ramgarh

Highlights

  • 08:02 (IST)

    Ramgarh election result 2019: Counting of votes begins

    Counting of votes in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan gets underway at 8 am amid tight security. The election was postponed in December last year due to Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh's death at the last moment.

08:02 (IST)31 Jan 2019
Ramgarh election result 2019: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes in Ramgarh assembly constituency of Rajasthan gets underway at 8 am amid tight security. The election was postponed in December last year due to Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh's death at the last moment.

According to the Election Commission, the polling in 278 polling centres went off smoothly on Monday. The constituency had 235,625 registered voters including 110,947 females. The Congress is aiming to win the seat to hit a century in the 200-member House. The Congress now has 99 seats. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that Congress will win by a strong margin. "Although people say that this is going to be a triangular contest, I strongly feel that the Congress will come up as a winner by a strong margin," he said. BJP state President Madan Lal Saini has also expressed hopes of victory saying the Congress had failed to fulfill the promises made to farmers and unemployed youths in its manifesto.
Switch to Hindi Edition