Ramgarh election result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

Ramgarh election result: Counting to begin at 8 am

Ramgarh election result LIVE: Counting of votes is currently under in Ramgarh to elect a new MLA. The counting process began sharp at 8 am amid tight security. Voting had taken place on January 28 with nearly 79% of the 2,35,625 voters exercising their franchise. The ruling Congress is looking to win to gain a simple majority in the 200-member House.

The election was scheduled on December 7 along with the rest of Rajasthan Assembly seats but was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh died due to cardiac arrest. There were 20 candidates in the fray but the main contest involved Congress’ Shaphia Zubair Khan, BJP’s Sukhwant Singh and BSP’s Jagat Singh.

In 2013, the voter turnout in Ramgarh constituency was 80.17 per cent and BJP’s Gyandev Ahuja won by a margin of 4,647 votes.