Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved slapped with fine of Rs 11 lakh for misleading advertisements

Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved’s 5 production units were slapped with a fine of Rs 11 lakh by a local court in Haridwar for “misbranding and putting up misleading advertisements” of their products. Additional district Magistrate Lalit Narayan Mishra, who chaired the court on Thursday asked the company to pay off the fine within the period of one month. The company, Patanjali Ayurved was found guilty by the court of misbranding as the products shown in its advertisements were shown to have been produced by the company whereas they were being produced somewhere else.

The case had ben filed in the Haridwar court against the company in 2012 by the District Food Safety Department following the failing of quality tests by certain products such as mustard oil, salt, pineapple jam, besan and honey at the Rudrapur factory. According to reports, the products had bee found to be in the violation of sections 52-53 of the Food security norms and the Section 23.1(5) of the Food Safety Standard(packaging and labelling) regulation. According to NDTV, earlier in July, the Advertising Standards Council of India(ASCI) had rapped Patanjali Ayurved for running various misleading ad campaigns which were belittling the other competitors’ products.

The Consumer Complaints Council had then found that Patanjali’s claim that the rivals were selling mustard oil which had been produced by adulterating with the oil made by the solvent extraction process which contains a neurotoxin containing Hexane to be unsubstantiated. Patanjali had made claims for its Patanjali Fruit Juice and said that the rival brands had been selling expensive juices with less pulp but had failed tp prove it.