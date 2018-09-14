Ramdev urges ‘gau bhakt’ PM Modi to enact law to ban cow slaughter in country

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to ban cow slaughter in the country. Speaking at the launch of Patanjali’s five products including cow milk on Thursday in Delhi, Ramdev said that violence in the name of cow vigilantism is a serious issue as often it brings ‘shame to the humanity’.

“When gau rakshaks (cow protectors) and cow smugglers hit the streets, most of the time reputation of genuine people are damaged and it brings shame to the humanity,” he said.

Declaring PM Modi as the biggest gau bhakt (cow worshipper), Ramdev said that the former should enact a law to ban cow slaughter in the country. The yoga guru added that strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal cow slaughter and also against those who malign the image of genuine people who work for cow protection. He also called for giving a push to the cow-based economy to help increase the income of farmers.

“On the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi, I make a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I don’t know when a gau bhakt and patriot like him will become the Prime Minister again, at least you should make the ‘Bharat Mata’ rid of the sin of killing cows. The country will be thankful to you,” he said.

Cows are considered a holy animal to Hindus in the country. There are different laws for cow slaughter in different states. While a few states have completely banned cow slaughter, some haven’t. States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and others have imposed a blanket ban on the killing of cows, but a few states including Kerala and northeastern states have no such law that makes cow slaughtering a punishable offence.