‘Unka baap bhi nahi kar sakta’: Ramdev reacts amid calls for his arrest on social media

Ramdev withdrew his remarks after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote to him.

Yoga guru Ramdev, facing criticism for his remarks on allopathy, made another controversial statement in a viral video. When asked about the call for his arrest on social media, the yoga guru can be heard saying that even “their father cannot arrest him”. “Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko. Lekin ek shor macha rahe hai (Even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev. But they are making a noise),” he can be heard saying in the viral video.

He said that those opposed to him are asking people to tweet on social media demanding his arrest. “Tweet ‘Arrest Swami Ramdev’, …Thug Ramdev, Maha Thug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev.. they keep trending these things. Even now we have some practice in trending something,” said Ramdev.

The video was shared by Congress member Gaurav Pandhi with a different spin. “Ramdev challenges Modi Govt into arresting him, says “UNKA BAAP BHI ARREST NAHI KAR SAKTA”. Over to you, @narendramodi @AmitShah!!” said Pandhi in his tweet.

Ramdev challenges Modi Govt into arresting him, says "UNKA BAAP BHI ARREST NAHI KAR SAKTA" Over to you, @narendramodi @AmitShah !! pic.twitter.com/73qd8AVLZE — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) May 25, 2021

Ramdev waded into troubled waters after he was heard saying in a video that more people died due to modern medical treatments during the COVID-19 crisis than coronavirus itself. However, Ramdev withdrew his remarks after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wrote to him. Regarding the previous video in question, Ramdev said he was actually reading out messages forwarded on WhatsApp.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had said Ramdev claimed that allopathy is a ‘stupid science’. He also allegedly said medicines such as remdesivir, fabiflu and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19.

While withdrawing his remarks, Ramdev, however, posed 25 questions to the IMA asking whether allopathy offered permanent relief from hypertension and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

On the other hand, the Uttarakhand chapter of IMA has slapped a Rs 1000-crore defamation notice on Ramdev for his controversial remarks. The notice asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on social media platforms or face the criminal case.