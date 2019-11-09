Ramdev on Ayodhya judgment: Hindus should contribute in building mosque, Muslims towards Ram Temple construction

Ramdev said Hindus and Muslims should set an example of unity after Ayodhya verdict. (File Photo)

Ramdev reacts to Ayodhya verdict: Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict over the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya and appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to set an example of unity. Addressing a press conference, Ramdev said the Ayodhya verdict has given an opportunity to both the communities send a message of peace, harmony and unity to the world.

“Hindu brothers should set an example by helping Muslim brothers in construction of mosque,” Ramdev said, adding that no celebrations should be held which would hurt the sentiments of anyone.

Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravishankar also welcomed the judgment and said it has brought relief to people of both communities as a long-pending dispute has been settled.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute,” Ravishankar, who was part of a three-member mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the Ayodhya dispute said.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict by a 5-member bench, ruled that the Centre will set up a trust in three months that will look after the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a ‘prominent’ place Ayodhya.