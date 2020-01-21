Ramdev backs two-child policy demand, says fourth child must be denied right to vote and contest elections

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev backs two-child policy demand.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has backed the demand for a law to check the rising population in the country. At an event of a leading Hindi daily, Ramdev suggested that parents who produce more than two kids should be stripped of their voting right. He added that if the fourth child is born, the child should also be deprived of the right to vote and not allowed to contest an election.

Ramdev said the rising population is a serious problem in a country like India. He said several countries have already taken steps to contain the population and “we should also have such a provision in place”.

“People have the right to produce kids, but it should not be excessive. Excess population is a burden on the country… two kids are good,” he said.

“The concern is how to check the population and yes, there should be a law in place,” Ramdev added.

The yoga guru’s remark comes in the midst of an ongoing controversy over RSS’ pitch for bringing a law to check population. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat last week said a law for two children should be brought in to ensure proper development of the country.

“We feel this is the need of the hour though it is up to the government to take the final call on this. This law will not have any relation to any particular religion and will be applicable to all,” Bhagwat said, adding that the Sangh will support any law that calls for two children only.

This was not the first time when Ramdev has suggested bringing a law to check population and stripping parents producing more than two kids of their voting rights. Ramdev has on several occasions advocated for the two-child policy.

However, several opposition and Muslim leaders have criticised the two-child policy, saying it is aimed at checking the population of minorities.