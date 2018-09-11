Ramdas Athawale to approach Supreme Court against IB ministry directive on use of word ‘Dalit’

“The terms Schedule Cast and Schedule Tribe are already in use in govt records but we are of the view that the word ‘Dalit’ should be used,” Athawales said.

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that his party will approach Supreme Court against the Information and Broadcasting Ministry advisory which directed TV channels to use the word Dalit with Schedule Caste. “The terms Schedule Cast and Schedule Tribe are already in use in govt records but we are of the view that the word ‘Dalit’ should be used,” Athawale, MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Republican Party of India will approach SC to challenge the advisory directing against the use of the word ‘Dalit’,” he added.

An advisory issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had urged all private satellite TV channels to refrain from using the nomenclature ‘Dalit’ for people belonging to Scheduled Castes in compliance with a Bombay High Court directive.

The letter, addressed to all private TV channels on August 7, referred to a June directive by the Bombay High Court. In its order, the Bombay High Court had asked the ministry to consider issuing a direction to the media to stop using the word ‘Dalit’. The directive was issued over a petition filed by Pankaj Meshram before the Nagpur bench of the High Court.

“It is accordingly advised that media may refrain from using the nomenclature ‘Dalit’ while referring to members belonging to Scheduled Castes in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Bombay High Court and the Constitutional term ‘Scheduled Caste’ in English,” the advisory read.

“Its appropriate translation in other national languages should alone be used for all official transactions, matters, dealings, certificates, etc. For denoting the persons belonging to Scheduled Castes,” it further read.