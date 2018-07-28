Ramdas Athawale says Justice Goyal gave wrong judgement on SC/ST Atrocities act, shouldn’t be appointed NGT chairman

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, on Saturday, said that Justice AK Goyal had delivered wrong judgment on SC/ST Atrocities act and it would be inappropriate to appoint him as NGT chairman. Athawale said that even though he is the part of NDA, he demands Goyal’s removal from the post.

“Justice Goyal had given wrong judgment on SC/ST Atrocities Act. I don’t think it is appropriate to appoint him as NGT chairman. I am a part of NDA, but I demand that he should be removed from that post. He has hurt feelings of Dalits,” Athawale said.

Earlier Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan had written to Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking them to oppose the appointment of Justice (retd) A.K. Goel as National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman and warning about fierce protests around Justice’s judgement on SC/ST Atrocities Act.

In Paswan’s letter, Paswan had mentioned that the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha (AIAM), a Dalit rights coalition, has sought Goyal’s removal and has also asked for a Bill to be passed urgently in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament to safeguard the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was initially enacted to prevent atrocities against the backward classes people. On March 20, Justice Goyal and UU Lalit laid out guidelines to protect public servants from arrest and gave them the provision of anticipatory bail and a preliminary enquiry for when a case is launched against them. The judgement was widely seen as a dilution of the act, that was brought in place for the protection of SCs and STs.