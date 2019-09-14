Imran Khan should hand over PoK to India if he wants Pakistan’s good, says Union minister

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said Pakistan should stop war mongering. (Photo/ANI)

Handover PoK to India: Amid heightened tension between the two neighbouring nations, a top Union minister has issued a warning for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale said it is in Pakistan’s interest to handover PoK to India.

Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the move to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Athawale said Islamabad has not been able to digest the decision taken for the betterment of people of the region.

“If Pakistan wants good for itself, it should hand over Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to us. If they don’t want a war and Imran Khan thinks of Pakistan’s interest then he should hand over PoK to us,” news agency ANI quoted Athawale, as saying.

“Narendra Modi is a dashing prime minister. He took a historical decision to scrap Article 370. Pakistan has been unable to digest this and has tried to unsuccessfully rake up Kashmir issue once again,” he added.

Referring to several media reports, Athawale said people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to lack of development in the region.

“If they hand over PoK to us, we will set up many industries there. We will also help Pakistan in trade and help fight poverty and unemployment,” the Republican Party of India (RPI)chief added.

Athawale also advised Pakistan to stop issuing threats of war to India. “Our Army is strong and we have defeated them in wars like Kargil they thrust upon us,” he said.

Responding to a question about the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, Athawale said his party plans to field candidates on 10 seats each in both the states.

“Elections are shortly going to be held in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, RPI has sought ten seats out of 288 seats. In Haryana, we have a small presence but we are getting support of various communities like Rajputs and Muslims.

As RPI is not very strong in Haryana, BJP will not leave any seats for us. But we want to contest ten seats in the state and we will fight these number of seats. At other places, we will support BJP,” PTI quoted Athawale, as saying.